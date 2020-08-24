REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 15,127 SF Shopping Center in McKinney, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of McKinney Shopping Center, 15,127-square-foot retail center located north of Dallas. Tenants at the center include Mattress Firm, Charles Schwab and Thai Noodle Wave. Philip Levy of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and buyer, both of which were private investors that requested anonymity.

