Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 152-Lot Manufactured Home Community in Eureka, Illinois
EUREKA, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Enchanted Gardens Mobile Home Park, a 152-lot manufactured home community in Eureka, about 20 miles east of Peoria. The sales price was undisclosed. The community, situated at 508 Reagan Drive, features convenient access to Route 24 and I-74. Andrean Angelov, Ryan Engle and Brad Kreppel of Marcus & Millichap marketed the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The team also secured and represented the buyer, a private investor.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.