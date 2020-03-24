Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 152-Lot Manufactured Home Community in Eureka, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

EUREKA, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Enchanted Gardens Mobile Home Park, a 152-lot manufactured home community in Eureka, about 20 miles east of Peoria. The sales price was undisclosed. The community, situated at 508 Reagan Drive, features convenient access to Route 24 and I-74. Andrean Angelov, Ryan Engle and Brad Kreppel of Marcus & Millichap marketed the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The team also secured and represented the buyer, a private investor.