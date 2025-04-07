Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 152-Unit Ashton Apartments in Saginaw, Texas

SAGINAW, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Ashton, a 152-unit apartment complex in Saginaw, a northern suburb of Fort Worth. Ashton is a 15-building community that was constructed on approximately eight acres in 1984 and recently received capital improvements to unit interiors and common areas. Residences come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans and include private balconies/patios. The amenity package consists of pool, clubhouse, dog park and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Ford Braly, Al Silva and Dylan York of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.