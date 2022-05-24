Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 152-Unit Vanderbilt Apartments in Irving

IRVING, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of The Vanderbilt, a 152-unit multifamily complex in Irving. The property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans and amenities such as a pool, dog park, outdoor grilling and dining areas and onsite laundry facilities. David Fersing, Nick Fluellen, Bard Hoover and Wesley Racht of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer, private investor Tony Lin, in the transaction.