REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 152,030 SF Shopping Center in Greensboro, North Carolina

Posted on by in Acquisitions, North Carolina, Retail, Southeast

West Market

Built in 1963, West Market Shopping Center is located at 4637-4653 W. Market St.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of West Market Shopping Center, a 152,030-square-foot, Food Lion-anchored retail property in Greensboro. The property sold for $9.1 million. David Gant and Lori Schneider of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company, in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.

Built in 1963, West Market Shopping Center is located at 4637-4653 W. Market St. The property’s tenant roster includes Cato, Strength & Body and Reconsidered Goods.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
28
Webinar: Seniors Housing Valuation Outlook — Fundamental Marketplace Drivers in Today’s Environment
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews