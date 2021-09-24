Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 152,030 SF Shopping Center in Greensboro, North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of West Market Shopping Center, a 152,030-square-foot, Food Lion-anchored retail property in Greensboro. The property sold for $9.1 million. David Gant and Lori Schneider of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company, in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.

Built in 1963, West Market Shopping Center is located at 4637-4653 W. Market St. The property’s tenant roster includes Cato, Strength & Body and Reconsidered Goods.