Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 153-Room Hotel Near DFW International Airport

IRVING, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 153-room hotel located near Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) International Airport. Built in 1997 and renovated in 2025, the Courtyard Dallas DFW Airport North/Irving offers an onsite restaurant and bar, outdoor pool, fitness and business centers, a mini-golf area and 1,350 square feet of meeting and event space. Chris Gomes and Allan Miller of Marcus & Millichap represented the California-based seller in the transaction and procured the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.