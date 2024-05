CENTENNIAL, COLO. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $1.9 million sale of The Office at Yosemite, an office building in Centennial, just south of Denver. Brandon Kramer and Chadd Nelson of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company, in the deal.

Located at 6886 S. Yosemite St., The Office at Yosemite features 15,377 square feet of office space. The property is near Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre and the Arapahoe Entertainment District.