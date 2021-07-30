Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 154-Unit Oasis Springs Apartments Near DFW Airport

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

HURST, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Oasis Springs, a 154-unit apartment complex located near Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in Hurst. The property was built in 1979 and offers amenities such as a pool, basketball court, playground and onsite laundry facilities. Al Silva and Ford Braly of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were Dallas-based private investment firms that requested anonymity.