Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 156,343 SF Shopping Center in Northeast Houston

HOUSTON — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Shoppes at Kingsgate, a 156,343-square-foot shopping center located within the 14,000-acre Kingwood master-planned development in northeast Houston. Built in 1980 and renovated in 2013, the center was 95 percent occupied at the time of sale. Aldi anchors the property, and other tenants include Cell Doc, Binh’s Tailor, Trademark Kitchen & Bath, The Mint National Bank, Schlotzky’s and On the Park Toy Store. Philip Levy and Chris Gainey of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the transaction. Additional terms of sale were not disclosed.