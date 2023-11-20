Monday, November 20, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsRetailTexas

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 156,343 SF Shopping Center in Northeast Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Shoppes at Kingsgate, a 156,343-square-foot shopping center located within the 14,000-acre Kingwood master-planned development in northeast Houston. Built in 1980 and renovated in 2013, the center was 95 percent occupied at the time of sale. Aldi anchors the property, and other tenants include Cell Doc, Binh’s Tailor, Trademark Kitchen & Bath, The Mint National Bank, Schlotzky’s and On the Park Toy Store. Philip Levy and Chris Gainey of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the transaction. Additional terms of sale were not disclosed.

You may also like

Masonite Opens 626,718 SF Manufacturing, Distribution Facility in...

Eastern Union Arranges $17.5M Acquisition Loan for Metro...

KidsTale Playgrounds Signs 162,790 SF Industrial Lease in...

Holt Lunsford Negotiates 122,500 SF Industrial Lease Renewal...

CBRE Brokers $9.6M Sale of Industrial Building in...

JLL Arranges Refinancing of 700,000 SF Roxbury Mall...

CBRE Brokers $8.5M Sale of Multifamily Development Site...

RockStep Capital Acquires 367,000 SF Manhattan Town Center...

Replacement Cost is Central Acquisitions Metric in a...