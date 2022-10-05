Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 157-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Richmond, Maine

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Maine, Northeast, Self-Storage

RICHMOND, MAINE — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Mid-Maine Storage, a 157-unit self-storage facility located on the southern outskirts of Augusta. The property comprises 154 non-climate-controlled units and three garage units for a total of 17,410 net rentable square feet. Luke Dawley, Nathan Coe, Brett Hatcher and Gabriel Coe of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company, in the transaction. Jim Koury of Marcus & Millichap assisted in closing the deal as the broker of record.