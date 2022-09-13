Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 159-Unit Pleasant Creek Apartments in Metro Dallas

Pleasant Creek Apartments in Lancaster comprises 159 units across 16 buildings.

LANCASTER, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Pleasant Creek, a 159-unit apartment complex in Lancaster, a southern suburb of Dallas. The garden-style property houses 16 buildings with amenities such as a pool, fitness center, business center and onsite laundry facilities. Nick Fluellen and Chris Pearson of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller and procured the buyer, Cove Capital Investments, in the transaction.