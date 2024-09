KINGSVILLE, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 16-acre RV resort in Kingsville, located outside of Corpus Christi. Nature’s Own RV Resort features 115 sites and amenities such as a clubhouse, laundry facilities and a pool. Brad Dorsey and Skyler Henderson of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were local private investors that requested anonymity, in the transaction.