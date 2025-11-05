Wednesday, November 5, 2025
Atrium Garden in San Jose, Calif., offers 159 studio apartments and a one-bedroom manager’s apartment.
Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 160-Unit Atrium Garden Multifamily Property in San Jose

by Amy Works

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Atrium Garden, an apartment property in San Jose. The property traded for $18.5 million, or $115,531 per unit. The names of the seller and buyer were not released. Mitchell Zurich, Kirk Trammell and Joshua Johnson of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

Constructed in 2000, the four-story Atrium Garden features 159 studios and a one-bedroom manager’s apartment. Studios are furnished with a bed, bedside table and lamp, lounge chair, built-in desk and chair, TV, microwave, mini-fridge and a stove or hotplate. Community amenities include a leasing office, fitness center, media rooms, resident lounges, community kitchens, laundry facilities and an outdoor barbecue and lounge area.

