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Orchard Courts Apartments is situated adjacent to the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.
AcquisitionsMidwestMultifamilyWisconsin

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 160-Unit Multifamily Property in Kenosha, Wisconsin

by Kristin Harlow

KENOSHA, WIS. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Orchard Courts Apartments, a 160-unit multifamily property in Kenosha. The community is situated on 32 acres, approximately 20 of which are available for potential future development. Positioned adjacent to the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, the property offers a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units totaling 91,144 rentable square feet. Built in 1965 and 1967, the asset has received more than $1.1 million in capital improvements completed over the past 24 months, including upgrades to boilers, windows, sliding glass doors and roofs. Jake Lenti, Ryan Engle and Andrean Angelov of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were private investors.

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