HOUSTON — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Bellfort Plaza, a 16,241-square-foot retail property in southwest Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 2004. James Bell, Watt Harrison and Luke Stavinoha of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an undisclosed limited liability company, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were also not disclosed.