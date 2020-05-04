REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 16,360 SF Industrial Building Near Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

HALTOM CITY, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 16,360-square-foot industrial building located at 2337 Minnis Drive in Haltom City, located northeast of downtown Fort Worth. Adam Abushagur and Cliff Zimmerman of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor, and procured a limited liability company as the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

FEATURED PROPERTY
Click here to see more featured properties.
Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Featured Properties  
Conferences
May
7
Webinar: Texas Retail Reboot
May
8
Webinar: Atlanta Retail Reboot
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business