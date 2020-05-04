Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 16,360 SF Industrial Building Near Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

HALTOM CITY, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 16,360-square-foot industrial building located at 2337 Minnis Drive in Haltom City, located northeast of downtown Fort Worth. Adam Abushagur and Cliff Zimmerman of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor, and procured a limited liability company as the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.