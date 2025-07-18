Friday, July 18, 2025
The Grove
The Grove Apartments in Starkville, Miss., totals 164 units and features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans.
Acquisitions Mississippi Multifamily Southeast

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 164-Unit Apartment Community Near Mississippi State University

by Abby Cox

STARKVILLE, MISS. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of The Grove Apartments, a 164-unit community located in Starkville near Mississippi State University. Originally built in 1975, the property is situated on 10 acres and features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans ranging in size from 704 square feet to 1,028 square feet, according to ForRent.com. Amenities include laundry facilities and a dog park, as well as onsite management and maintenance. Josh Jacobs and Lloyd Escue of Marcus & Millichap marketed the property on behalf of the seller, MRKT Capital, and procured the buyer, Emerald City Associates, in the transaction. Mickey Davis was the firm’s broker of record in Mississippi.

