Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 164-Unit Multifamily Property in Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

The property was originally constructed in 1923.

CHICAGO — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of 7100 South Shore Drive, a 164-unit multifamily property in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood. The sales price was undisclosed. Originally constructed in 1923, the building has received updates in recent years such as the addition of Amazon Hub lockers, gated parking and a fitness center. Ryan Engle, Andrean Angelov and Zack Mahoney of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Morgan Properties, and procured the buyer, James Oppenheimer of New City Property Management. The buyer plans to update common areas, including renovating and repurposing the building’s vacant ballroom.

