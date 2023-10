DALLAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Polk Villas, a 165-unit apartment complex in South Dallas. The 16-building property was built in phases between 1960 and 1973. Al Silva and Ford Braly of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were locally based investment groups that requested anonymity, in the transaction. The new ownership plans to implement a value-add program.