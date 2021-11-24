Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 165,759 SF Office Building in Lexington

101 Yorkshire is a four-story office property located on 15.3 acres with 350 parking spaces.

LEXINGTON, KY. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of 101 Yorkshire Blvd., a 165,759-square-foot office property located in Lexington. The sales price was $11.5 million.

Joseph DiSalvo, Alexander Nulf and Gus Poulos of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an undisclosed private investor, in the deal. John Mundell of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer, an undisclosed private investor. Colby Haugness of Marcus & Millichap also assisted in closing this transaction.

101 Yorkshire is a four-story office property located on 15.3 acres with 350 parking spaces. The building has a mixture of executive offices, conference rooms and cubicle spaces. The property is located just off the intersection of US Route 25 and Man O War Boulevard, which is the outer loop bypass for State Road 68 and Interstate 75.

Previously, 101 Yorkshire operated as a single-tenant call center for Xerox prior to its recent separation of operations from Conduent. As a result of the separation, Conduent absorbed and redistributed all call center operations from this facility effective June 2020 to predominately East Coast locations. The office property has since been completely vacant.