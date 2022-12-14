Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 16,637 SF Office Building in Waltham, Massachusetts

WALTHAM, MASS. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 16,637-square-foot office building located at 230 Second Ave. in Waltham, a western suburb of Boston. The sales price was $3.4 million. The property was fully leased to six tenants at the time of sale. Harrison Klein and Luigi Lessa of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an entity doing business as Eastport 230 LLC, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, a private investor that acquired the asset via a 1031 exchange.