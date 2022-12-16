Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 168-Unit Apartment Community in Arlington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of The Hub, a 168-unit apartment community in Arlington. The property houses studio, one- and two-bedroom units and offers amenities such as a dog park and outdoor grilling and dining areas. Al Silva and Ford Braly of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Lubbock-based developer Madera Residential, in the transaction and procured an undisclosed, locally based investment group as the buyer. The new ownership plans to implement a value-add program.