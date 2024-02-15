Thursday, February 15, 2024
Light Road Apartments was built in 1972.
Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 168-Unit Multifamily Property in Oswego, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

OSWEGO, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Light Road Apartments in Oswego for an undisclosed price. Built in 1972, the 168-unit multifamily property is situated on 10 acres. One-bedroom units average 561 square feet, and two-bedroom floor plans average 750 square feet. Amenities include a clubhouse, pool and laundry facility. Ryan Engle and Andrean Angelov of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor. The duo procured the buyer, a private investor, in conjunction with colleague Zack Mahoney.

