Monday, October 9, 2023
Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 17-Property Multifamily, Retail Portfolio in Beaumont, California

by Amy Works

BEAUMONT, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of 17-property multifamily and retail portfolio in the Inland Empire city of Beaumont. The assets traded for a total of $13.5 million.

Doug McCauley, David Covarrubias and Steve Bogoyevac of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller in the all-cash transaction.

The portfolio features a mix of multifamily, mixed-use and retail space, as well as unoccupied land. The new owner plans to capitalize on the significant upside in rents that this portfolio has to offer.

