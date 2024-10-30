Wednesday, October 30, 2024
AcquisitionsRetailTexas

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 170,722 SF Shopping Center in Sherman, Texas

by Taylor Williams

SHERMAN, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Sherman Centre, a 170,722-square-foot shopping center located near the Texas-Oklahoma border. The center was 60 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Bomgaars, Nautilus Family Fitness and Texas Roadhouse. The property also includes an undeveloped, 1.9-acre pad site. Chris Gainey and Philip Levy of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private owner-developer based in Texas, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, an out-of-state private investor.

