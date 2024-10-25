Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 172-Unit Cantera Apartments in Carrollton, Texas

CARROLLTON, TEXAS —Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Cantera Apartment Homes, a 172-unit multifamily complex located in the northern Dallas metro of Carrollton. Built in 1969, the property consists of 12 buildings on a 6.2-acre site at 1910 S. Josey Lane. Units come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a pool and onsite laundry facilities. Wesley Racht, Joey Murry, Nick Fluellen and Bard Hoover of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a partnership between Touro Co. and Catalyst Equity Partners, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, an entity doing business as Cantera CRG LLC. Fritz Waldvogel of Colliers Mortgage originated an undisclosed amount of Fannie Mae acquisition financing for the deal.