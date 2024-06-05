Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
1241-E-Lumbermans-Loop-Show-Low-AZ
Show Low Small Bay Industrial Park in Show Low, Ariz., consists of two buildings offering a total of 17,200 square feet of space.
AcquisitionsArizonaIndustrialWestern

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 17,200 SF Show Low Small Bay Industrial Park in Arizona

by Amy Works

SHOW LOW, ARIZ. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Show Low Small Bay Industrial Park, a two-building industrial asset in Show Low, approximately 175 miles northeast of Phoenix near the New Mexico border. A private investor sold the property to a California-based private investor for $2.2 million.

Located at 1241 E. Lumbermans Loop, Show Low Small Bay Industrial Park offers 17,200 square feet of small-bay industrial space on 1.5 acres. At the time of sale, the buildings were fully leased.

Cory Gross of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal. Ryan Sarbinoff, also of Marcus & Millichap, served as broker of record in Arizona for the transaction.

You may also like

Federal Realty Acquires 665,000 SF Virginia Gateway Shopping...

DSC Partners, Harbert Management Buy Industrial Portfolio in...

Oakley Group Purchases 110-Unit Deerfield Place Apartments in...

Feil Organization Signs Two Industrial Leases Totaling 20,700...

Bakke, Batson-Cook Break Ground on 751-Unit Self-Storage Facility...

Control Panels USA Preleases 145,950 SF Industrial Project...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of Storage, Hospitality...

Boulder Group Arranges $3.7M Sale of Net-Leased Retail...

Automotive Manufacturer Preleases 540,688 SF Industrial Project in...