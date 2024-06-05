Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 17,200 SF Show Low Small Bay Industrial Park in Arizona

SHOW LOW, ARIZ. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Show Low Small Bay Industrial Park, a two-building industrial asset in Show Low, approximately 175 miles northeast of Phoenix near the New Mexico border. A private investor sold the property to a California-based private investor for $2.2 million.

Located at 1241 E. Lumbermans Loop, Show Low Small Bay Industrial Park offers 17,200 square feet of small-bay industrial space on 1.5 acres. At the time of sale, the buildings were fully leased.

Cory Gross of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal. Ryan Sarbinoff, also of Marcus & Millichap, served as broker of record in Arizona for the transaction.