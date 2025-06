AVON, IND. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 17,704-square-foot retail property occupied by The Learning Grove Academy in Avon, a western suburb of Indianapolis. The net-leased childcare facility was built in 2009 and is located at 7651 Beechwood Centre Road. Sam Malato and Dominic Sulo of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer, a private coastal investor. The Learning Grove is an early education operator with 120 locations and additional acquisitions in progress.