CAMERON, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Cameron U Store M, a 179-unit self-storage facility that sits on a 2.5-acre site about 50 miles south of Waco. The property was built in 1950 and spans 29,128 net rentable square feet of non-climate-controlled space. Arol Horkavy and Jon Danklefs of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer and seller, both of which were limited liability companies that requested anonymity, in the transaction.