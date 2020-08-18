REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 179-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

HOUSTON — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Sierra Ranch Storage, a 179-unit self-storage facility in Houston. The property was built in 2017 and spans 15,050 square feet of net rentable, climate-controlled space. Dave Knobler and Casey Kral of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, a limited liability company. Both parties requested anonymity.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
25
Webinar — Michigan Retail Outlook: How is Michigan’s Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Aug
31
Webinar — Central Florida Retail Outlook: How are Central Florida markets responding to COVID-19?
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  