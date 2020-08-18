Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 179-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Houston

HOUSTON — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Sierra Ranch Storage, a 179-unit self-storage facility in Houston. The property was built in 2017 and spans 15,050 square feet of net rentable, climate-controlled space. Dave Knobler and Casey Kral of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, a limited liability company. Both parties requested anonymity.