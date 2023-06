WEST TAWAKONI, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Valor Storage, a 180-unit self-storage facility in West Tawakoni, located about 50 miles east of Dallas. The property was built in 2000 and spans 20,400 net rentable square feet. Danny Cunningham and Brandon Karr of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a Dallas-based private investor, in the transaction. The duo also procured the Austin-based buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.