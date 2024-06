FAIRFAX, VA. — Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional Property Advisors (IPA) has brokered the sale of Fair Oaks Plaza, a 180,000-square-foot office building located in the Northern Virginia city of Fairfax.

A private investor acquired the property, which was 90 percent leased at the time of sale, for an undisclosed price. The building was renovated in 2022.

Robert Filley, Chandler Pace and Stacey Milam of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Novel Office, in the transaction.