Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 181-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Middleborough, Massachusetts

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MASS. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Everett Street Storage, a 181-unit self-storage facility in Middleborough, located south of Boston in Plymouth County. Built on 2.5 acres in 2017, the property includes 21 climate-controlled units, 140 non-climate-controlled units, two offices and 18 parking spaces across 18,710 net rentable square feet of space. Nathan Coe, Gabriel Coe and Brett Hatcher of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.