Leeville Pike Storage is a 182-unit self-storage facility located at 6000 Leeville Pike in Lebanon, Tenn.
Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 182-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Metro Nashville

by John Nelson

LEBANON, TENN. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Leeville Pike Storage, a 182-unit self-storage facility located at 6000 Leeville Pike in Lebanon, about 20 miles east of Nashville via I-40. The gated property was built in 2015 and features LED lighting and security cameras.

Andrew Beeckman of Marcus & Millichap’s Nashville office represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Both parties requested anonymity, and the sales price was also not disclosed. Beeckman says the previous owner was motivated to sell in order to retire.

