Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 184,082 SF Shopping Center in Rochester, Pennsylvania

ROCHESTER, PA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Madison Square Shopping Center, a 184,082-square-foot retail property in Rochester, located northwest of Pittsburgh. The sales price was $12 million. Grocer Giant Eagle anchors the property, which was originally constructed in 1967 as a Kaufmann’s Department Store. John Reehil of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a partnership, in the transaction. Additional terms of sale were not disclosed.