Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 1,875 SF Retail Property in Sugar Land, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

SUGAR LAND, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 1,875-square-foot retail property in the southwestern Houston suburb of Sugar Land that is net-leased to Starbucks Coffee. Justin Miller and Davis Hansen of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an out-of-state private investor, in the transaction. The duo also procured the locally based buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.

