Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 188-Room Hotel Portfolio in Port Arthur, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Texas

The Holiday Inn Express Suites Port Arthur totals 92 rooms. The property was built in 2010.

PORT ARTHUR, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 188-room hotel portfolio in the East Texas city of Port Arthur. The 92-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites Port Arthur was constructed in 2010 and renovated in 2019, and the 96-room TownePlace Suites Beaumont Port Arthur was originally constructed in 2014. Both hotels are part of the Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG) family of brands. Chris Gomes and Allan Miller of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Texas-based Daugherty Property Group, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, an out-of-state, 1031 exchange investor.

