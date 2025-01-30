Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 192-Unit Destino Apartments in Grand Prairie, Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of The Destino, a 192-unit apartment complex located roughly midway between Dallas and Fort Worth in Grand Prairie. The Destino comprises 18 buildings that were built on an 11-acre site in the 2000s. Units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include a pool, outdoor kitchen, playground and a dog park. Al Silva and Ford Braly of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Atlantic Multifamily, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, a New York-based private investment company.