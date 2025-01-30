Thursday, January 30, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 192-Unit Destino Apartments in Grand Prairie, Texas

by Taylor Williams

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of The Destino, a 192-unit apartment complex located roughly midway between Dallas and Fort Worth in Grand Prairie. The Destino comprises 18 buildings that were built on an 11-acre site in the 2000s. Units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include a pool, outdoor kitchen, playground and a dog park. Al Silva and Ford Braly of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Atlantic Multifamily, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, a New York-based private investment company.

You may also like

Boomers Prefer University Campus Setting Over an ‘Elderly...

Penzance, TriWest Multifamily Purchase Stoney Trace Apartments in...

Berkadia Arranges $28.3M HUD-Insured Construction Loan for Mixed-Income...

Portman Signs SweatHouz to Retail Lease at Starling...

Rosewood, Pillar Buy 200,765 SF Industrial Property in...

GBT Realty Lands Five New Tenant Commitments at...

Chobani Signs 28,674 SF Office Lease at HALL...

Oxford Partners Negotiates 12,899 SF Office Lease Renewal...

PeakMade Real Estate to Break Ground on 1,064-Bed...