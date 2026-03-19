Thursday, March 19, 2026
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AcquisitionsIndustrialSelf-StorageTexas

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 192-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Wilmer, Texas

by Taylor Williams

WILMER, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 192-unit self-storage facility in Wilmer, a southern suburb of Dallas. Known as StorageHome, the facility was built in 1979 and expanded in 2007. The property spans 29,800 net rentable square feet of non-climate-controlled space across 26 single-story buildings. Thomas Dickinson, Danny Cunningham and Brandon Karr of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an entity doing business as Wilmer Storage LLC, in the transaction. The trio also procured the buyer, Momentum Wealth Fund. 

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