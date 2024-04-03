Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 192-Unit Student Housing Property Near University of Oklahoma

NORMAN, OKLA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Campus Lodge, a 192-unit student housing property located about two miles from the University of Oklahoma campus in Norman. Built in 2004, Campus Lodge comprises 19 buildings that house 768 beds in three- and four-bedroom layouts. Amenities include a pool, sand volleyball court, basketball court, outdoor grilling and dining stations and a coffee bar. Patrick Mullowney and Joel Dumes of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, The Collier Cos., in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, Denver-based investment firm Cardinal Group. Campus Lodge was 97 percent occupied at the time of sale.