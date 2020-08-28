Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 193,000 SF Oppenheim Building in Scranton, Pennsylvania
SCRANTON, PA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of The Oppenheim Building, a 193,000-square-foot historic office property in downtown Scranton. The property was built in 1888 and was 27 percent occupied at the time of sale. Craig Dunkle and Jackson Day of Marcus & Millichap handled the sale on behalf of the undisclosed seller through Ten-X auction platform. The buyer, a Pennsylvania-based developer, will convert the building into a Class A multifamily property.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.