Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 193,000 SF Oppenheim Building in Scranton, Pennsylvania

The Oppenheim Building, formerly known as the Lewis & Reilly Building, is a historic office property in Scranton that was built in 1888. The new owner will convert the building into a Class A multifamily community.

SCRANTON, PA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of The Oppenheim Building, a 193,000-square-foot historic office property in downtown Scranton. The property was built in 1888 and was 27 percent occupied at the time of sale. Craig Dunkle and Jackson Day of Marcus & Millichap handled the sale on behalf of the undisclosed seller through Ten-X auction platform. The buyer, a Pennsylvania-based developer, will convert the building into a Class A multifamily property.