Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 194-Unit Self-Storage Facility in New Braunfels, Texas

NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Brauntex Storage, a 194-unit self-storage facility that sits on 2.5 acres on the northeastern outskirts of San Antonio. Dave Knobler and Jon Danklefs of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, a New York-based investment firm. Both parties requested anonymity.