Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 198-Unit Self-Storage Facility on Nantucket

NANTUCKET, MASS. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Old South Storage, a 198-unit facility on Nantucket, an island off the coast of Massachusetts. The property was built in 2018 and spans 17,344 net rentable square feet of climate-controlled space. Michael Palladino, Kevin Bledsoe and Matthew Junkin of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The sales price was $5.6 million, and the buyer was also undisclosed. Thomas Shihadeh of Marcus & Millichap assisted in closing the deal as the broker of record.