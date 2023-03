LAREDO, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Budget Self Storage, a 199-unit facility located in the Rio Grande Valley city of Laredo. The facility was built in 1970 and totals 25,600 net rentable square feet. Jon Danklefs of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Both parties were limited liability companies that requested anonymity.