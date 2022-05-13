REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 199-Unit South Texas Self-Storage Facility

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

GEORGE WEST, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of 281 Mini Storage, a 199-unit self-storage facility in George West, located roughly midway between San Antonio and Corpus Christi. The facility spans 37,440 net rentable square feet. Bryan Quaschnick, Brandon Karr and Danny Cunningham of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor, in the transaction. The trio also procured a privately held, Texas-based investment group as the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.

