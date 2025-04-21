Monday, April 21, 2025
Located in Sequim, Wash., Great House Motel offers 20 guest rooms.
Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 20-Room Great House Motel in Sequim, Washington

by Amy Works

SEQUIM, WASH. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Great House Motel in Sequim. A private investor sold the property to a private investor for $1.2 million. Allan Miller, Chris Gomes, Huberth Marak and Skyler Cooper of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, while Donaven Santana and Whitney Rhoades of Marcus & Millichap secured and represented the buyer in the deal. Originally built in 1965, Great House Motel offers 20 guest rooms, several with kitchenettes, and all equipped with TVs, microwaves and mini refrigerators. The property is located at 740 E. Washington St.

