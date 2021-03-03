Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 200-Site RV Park in Galveston, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

GALVESTON, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Galveston Island RV Resort, a 200-site property that is situated on a 28.3-acre tract in the coastal Texas city. Jesse Pine and Bob Kaplan of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor, in the transaction. Pine also procured the buyer, Kampgrounds of America Inc. (KOA). Tim Speck of Marcus & Millichap assisted with the closing of the deal.