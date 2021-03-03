REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 200-Site RV Park in Galveston, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

GALVESTON, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Galveston Island RV Resort, a 200-site property that is situated on a 28.3-acre tract in the coastal Texas city. Jesse Pine and Bob Kaplan of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor, in the transaction. Pine also procured the buyer, Kampgrounds of America Inc. (KOA). Tim Speck of Marcus & Millichap assisted with the closing of the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Read the Digital Editions

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  