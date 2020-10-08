REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 200-Unit Aero Apartments in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Aero, a 200-unit apartment community located at 8300 Calmont Ave. on the west side of Fort Worth. The property features one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, coffee bar, resident clubhouse and a playground. Al Silva of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a California-based investment firm, in the transaction. Silva also procured the buyer, an out-of-state family office that will implement a value-add program.

