Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 200-Unit Olde Salem Village Apartments in Shreveport, Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, LA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Olde Salem Village, a 200-unit apartment community located at 6725 Buncombe Road in Shreveport. John Hamilton, Bryan Sisk and David Dorris of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Continental Foundation Inc., in the transaction. An entity doing business as Thara Properties LLC purchased the community for an undisclosed price. Built in 1984 on 14.5 acres, Olde Salem Village features a clubhouse, pool and a basketball/tennis court.