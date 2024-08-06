Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 20,265 SF Hillcrest Center Retail Property in Roseville, California

ROSEVILLE, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Hillcrest Center, a retail property in the Sacramento suburb of Roseville. A private investor sold the asset to a real estate investor for $2.8 million, or $136 per square foot.

Located at 1018 Douglas Blvd., Hillcrest Center offers 20,265 square feet of retail space.

Wyatt Figueroa and Edward Nelson of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, while Nelson and Dominic Mazzoni of Marcus & Millichap procured the buyer in the transaction.